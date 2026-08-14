Lars Nootbaar News: Sitting again versus southpaw
Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.
The Diamondbacks have faced two lefties since the trade deadline and the left-handed-hitting Nootbaar has been out of the lineup both times. Tyler Locklear is in the designated hitter slot and Ryan Waldschmidt will play left field for Arizona.
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