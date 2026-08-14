Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar News: Sitting again versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks have faced two lefties since the trade deadline and the left-handed-hitting Nootbaar has been out of the lineup both times. Tyler Locklear is in the designated hitter slot and Ryan Waldschmidt will play left field for Arizona.

Lars Nootbaar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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