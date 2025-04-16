Lars Nootbaar News: Smacks three-run homer

Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Nootbaar's third homer of the year proved to be the difference-maker in Wednesday's win -- he launched a Ronel Blanco curveball 418 feet to centerfield, putting St. Louis ahead 3-1. Nootbaar had a strong series against the Astros, going 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits in three games. He's now batting .284 with an .885 OPS, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through his first 83 plate appearances this season.