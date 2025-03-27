Fantasy Baseball
Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar News: Success from leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Twins.

Nootbaar batted primarily sixth in the order in 2024, though he appears to be the team's primary leadoff option against right-handed pitching. He led off the bottom of the first half inning with a single and came around to score, and he delivered his first home run of the season one frame later.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
