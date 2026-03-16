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Lawrence Butler Injury: Could return to outfield Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Butler (knees) is expected to start at designated hitter in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox and could resume playing the outfield in a game as soon as Thursday versus the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler is on the cusp of making his spring debut, after the Athletics have eased him along slowly in camp following his October surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Around the same time, he also received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat tendinitis in his left knee, but Butler appears to have avoided any setbacks with either knee so far during camp. He hasn't faced any restrictions with his hitting during the spring, and he looked to be moving at full speed when he ran the bases in a pregame workout Sunday. Butler has presumably been increasing his participation in defensive drills over the last few days as well, so assuming his knees check out fine after he makes his start at DH, he could be ready to play center or right field a couple days later.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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