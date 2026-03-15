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Lawrence Butler Injury: Eyeing Tuesday for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Athletics are planning on having Butler (knees) make his Cactus League debut Tuesday versus the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler's spring debut has been delayed while the Athletics have eased him along slowly during camp after he underwent surgery on his right knee in October to repair a torn patellar tendon and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. Though the 25-year-old has been able to stay on top of his hitting progression throughout camp, he's needed more time to complete a running program and take part in full defensive drills. Gallegos noted that Butler appeared to be running the bases at full speed during his workout Sunday, so the outfielder may have cleared the final hurdle in the long recovery process. Since he's already been able to get plenty of competitive at-bats in through live batting practice sessions and simulated games, Butler may need to play in just a couple of Cactus League games to prove to the Athletics that he's ready to go for Opening Day.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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