Lawrence Butler Injury: Making spring debut at DH
Butler (knees) is batting third as the designated hitter in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
It's the first game action of spring training for Butler, who was brought along slowly early in camp after he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in October while also receiving a PRP injection for tendinitis in his left knee around the same time. The 25-year-old is expected to play the outfield later this week, assuming there's no issues in his first spring action as a DH.
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