Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler Injury: Progressing toward spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Butler (knee) has yet to appear in Cactus League action but has seen extensive reps in live batting practice, simulated games and minor-league spring training games. The Athletics are targeting a debut for next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler has been eased into action this spring after undergoing surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee last October and receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. Gallegos reports that the outfielder isn't far behind in his preparation for the regular season, as Athletics manager Mark Kotsay estimates Butler has had more at-bats than anyone in the organization through extensive behind-the-scenes reps. The 25-year-old played in a minor-league spring training game Tuesday, allowing him to see live pitching in a game setting without needing to run at full speed, which appears to be the final hurdle before he appears in Cactus League play. "I want to play really bad," Butler said. "It's a process. I have to trust the process. Trust the training staff, all the strength coaches helping me get back to where I want to be. I've been taking a lot of live at-bats... I'm still working every day just trying to get better and get back to myself."

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
30 days ago