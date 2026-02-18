Lawrence Butler Injury: Spring debut will be delayed
Butler will be held out of Cactus League action until mid-spring as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Butler underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee last October and also was given platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. He is in the final stages of his rehab and is fully expected to be ready to go on Opening Day, but the Athletics will ease him into game action. Butler posted a disappointing .234/.306/.404 batting line in 2025 while playing through knee problems for a chunk of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30027 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings61 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings90 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026135 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More