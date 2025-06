Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Astros on Wednesday.

Butler has struggled at the plate as of late, going 4-for-34 (.118) with one steal, a solo home run and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate over that span. He'll begin Wednesday's game on the bench while Max Schuemann, Denzel Clarke and Brent Rooker start in the outfield from left to right.