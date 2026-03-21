Lawrence Butler News: Blasts first spring homer
Butler (knees) started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Cactus League win over the Cubs.
After making his spring debut at designated hitter Tuesday, Butler saw his first action in the outfield as the Athletics have been cautious with the 25-year-old while he recovers from surgery on his right knee and tendinitis in his left knee. His first hit of Cactus League play wasn't a cheap one, as he muscled a Jameson Taillon changeup over the left-center fence for a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Butler is coming off a 2025 season in which he slashed .234/.306/.404 across 152 games and will look to bounce back closer to his 2024 production, when he posted an .807 OPS in 125 contests, with improved health in both knees entering 2026.
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