Lawrence Butler News: Blasts homer in win

Butler went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Butler got a day off Tuesday amid a 1-for-14 skid at the plate. The outfielder bounced back with a fourth-inning blast Wednesday, which ended up being all the offense the Athletics needed to get this win. He's still batting just .187 with a .568 OPS, three homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and four stolen bases on six attempts over 28 contests this season. Butler's struggles at the plate have kept him in a strong-side platoon role. He probably won't challenge for many at-bats against southpaws, but his playing time against right-handers appears to be safe for now.