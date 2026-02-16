Lawrence Butler News: Completes live BP session
Butler (knees) took part in a live batting practice session during Monday's full-squad workout, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Butler's ability to face live pitching early on in camp confirms that he's back to full health in advance of the 2026 campaign. Back on Oct. 3, the outfielder underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee, but he seems to have had a relatively normal offseason. After he broke out with an .807 OPS in 2024, Butler's knee problems may have played a factor in his downturn in productivity in 2025, when he slashed .234/.306/.404 and saw his strikeout rate jump more than four percentage points to 28.4 percent. Despite the nearly 100-point drop in his OPS, Butler still came through with strong numbers in the counting categories (21 home runs, 22 steals, 83 runs, 63 RBI).
