Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Completes live BP session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Butler (knees) took part in a live batting practice session during Monday's full-squad workout, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler's ability to face live pitching early on in camp confirms that he's back to full health in advance of the 2026 campaign. Back on Oct. 3, the outfielder underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee, but he seems to have had a relatively normal offseason. After he broke out with an .807 OPS in 2024, Butler's knee problems may have played a factor in his downturn in productivity in 2025, when he slashed .234/.306/.404 and saw his strikeout rate jump more than four percentage points to 28.4 percent. Despite the nearly 100-point drop in his OPS, Butler still came through with strong numbers in the counting categories (21 home runs, 22 steals, 83 runs, 63 RBI).

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
59 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
88 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
133 days ago