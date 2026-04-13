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Lawrence Butler News: Drives homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Butler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Rangers.

Butler accounted for his team's lone run with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a lopsided loss. It's been a disappointing start to the season offensively for the Athletics, including the 25-year-old outfielder, who owns a .575 OPS with three extra-base hits and six RBI through 15 appearances. Butler is looking to produce closer to his 2024 form, when he posted an .807 OPS in 125 games, rather than his .710 mark in 152 contests from 2025, and Monday's homer could serve as a potential spark to get on track.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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