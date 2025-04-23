Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Flashes tools in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Butler went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

The 24-year-old took Patrick Corbin deep in the third inning, one of eight homers on the night between the two clubs. Butler is batting .333 (11-for-33) over the last eight games, boosting his slash line on the season to .279/.374/.442 with three homers, five steals, six RBI and 14 runs in 23 contests.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now