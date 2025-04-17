Lawrence Butler News: Homers Thursday

Butler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the White Sox.

Butler led off the game with a double before coming around to score the first run of the contest. The outfielder would later extend the A's lead to 2-0 in the fifth with a 414-foot blast off Davis Martin, his second home run of the year. Butler has been swinging the bat well of late, going 8-for-18 with three extra-base hits in his last four games. He's now slashing .296/.390/.451 with 12 runs scored, five RBI and four steals through 82 plate appearances this season.