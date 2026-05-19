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Lawrence Butler News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Butler is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

The Angels are sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound to start the game, so the lefty hitting Butler is taking a seat. Brent Rooker has the start in right field while Shea Langeliers serves as the designated hitter and Jonah Heim enters the lineup as the catcher.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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