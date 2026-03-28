Lawrence Butler News: Idle Saturday
Butler is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Butler will open Saturday's game in the dugout while the Athletics roll with Tyler Soderstrom, Denzel Clarke and Carlos Cortes in the outfield from left to right. Butler went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's 3-2 loss to Toronto, and he should continue to have scheduled rest days while recovering from offseason surgery on both of his knees.
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