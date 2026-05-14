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Lawrence Butler News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 9:53am

Butler is sitting out of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Butler is out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day for the Athletics. Rookie Henry Bolte will start over Butler in center field after going 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in his MLB debut Wednesday. Butler's .552 OPS through 39 games this season may start costing him playing time, especially given the Athletics' crowded outfield.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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