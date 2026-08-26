Lawrence Butler News: Pops 12th homer
Butler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.
Butler provided an insurance run with his long ball in the seventh inning. The outfielder had gone nine games without a homer but still hit .419 (13-for-31) in that span. He's batting .227 on the year while adding a .694 OPS, 12 homers, 41 RBI, 53 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases through 126 contests.
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