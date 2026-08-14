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Lawrence Butler News: Reaches 10-homer mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Butler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Butler has homered in three straight games, and he's hit five of his 10 long balls on the year over his last 15 contests. The outfielder's recent strong play has helped him reclaim a starting role in right field. Overall, he's batting .207 with a .643 OPS, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 114 contests.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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