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Lawrence Butler News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Butler isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Butler will get a day to regroup Tuesday after going just 1-for-14 at the plate with two walks and six strikeouts across his last four starts. His absence will allow Colby Thomas to pick up a start in right field while batting fifth.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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