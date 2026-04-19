Lawrence Butler News: Resting up Sunday
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Butler and fellow left-handed hitters Jeff McNeil and Carlos Cortes will hit the bench for the series finale while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for the White Sox. Zack Gelof will enter the starting nine in place of Butler, who started in each of the last four games while going 4-for-15 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, two runs and one RBI.
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