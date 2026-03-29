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Lawrence Butler News: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Opening Day and now finds himself on the bench for a second consecutive contest. Butler sat against Toronto righty Dylan Cease on Saturday and also won't start versus lefty Eric Lauer on Sunday. Brent Rooker is instead starting in right field in order to allow catcher Shea Langeliers to receive some rest as the designated hitter.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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