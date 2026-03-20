Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Starting in right field Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Butler (knees) will lead off and play right field for Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Butler made his spring debut Tuesday but was limited to DH duties. Now, he's been cleared to play the field. The 25-year-old had been recovering from surgery on his left knee and tendinitis in his right knee. While he may have some rust to shake off, Butler looks to be a full-go ahead of Opening Day.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lawrence Butler See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
20 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago