Lawrence Butler News: Swats first homer of season
Butler went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Astros.
Butler had an RBI single in the third inning before taking Houston reliever Roddery Munoz deep in the fourth. This was Butler's first big game of the season -- he had gone just 1-for-12 over his first five contests. The outfielder is now hitting .235 with three strikeouts over 18 plate appearances. Butler had a 20-20 season (21 long balls, 22 stolen bases) in 152 games last year, so he'll offer both power and speed from the middle of the order against right-handed pitchers once he gets his hitting on track.
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