Lawrence Butler News: Swats three-run homer

Butler went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Butler gave the A's an early lead with a three-run homer in the second inning, but Los Angeles ended up winning handily. The long ball gave Butler a five-game hitting streak, and he's collected four extra-base hits (three doubles and Wednesday's homer), five RBI and two stolen bases during that span. The strong stretch could be an indication that Butler's bat is coming around, and he's been quite useful in fantasy with seven home runs and eight thefts on the campaign, but his OPS still stands at .700 -- over 100 points lower than the .807 mark he finished with last year.