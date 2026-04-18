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Lawrence Butler News: Swipes two bags Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Butler went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Butler tried to turn a leadoff double into a triple in the bottom of the eighth inning but was thrown out at third base. His two stolen bases were his second and third thefts of the season. It's been a slow start to the 2026 campaign for Butler, who is slashing just .197/.274/.318 with four extra-base hits, including a pair of homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored, three steals and a 7:18 BB:K across 73 plate appearances.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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