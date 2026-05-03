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Lawrence Butler News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

With lefty Parker Messick on the bump for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Butler will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Zack Gelof will replace Butler in center field and will bat fifth.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
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