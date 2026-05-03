Lawrence Butler News: Taking seat against southpaw
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
With lefty Parker Messick on the bump for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Butler will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Zack Gelof will replace Butler in center field and will bat fifth.
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