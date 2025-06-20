Lawrence Butler News: Three hits in Friday's win

Butler went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Butler supplied an RBI single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. The outfielder has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with three extra-base hits and three RBI over his last seven games. For the season, he's up to a .264/.325/.459 slash line with 11 home runs, 32 RBI, 44 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. As a leadoff hitter, Butler's RBI chances are likely to remain limited, but he continues to offer a decent combination of power and speed with steady playing time in right field.