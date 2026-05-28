Lazaro Estrada Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Blue Jays transferred Estrada (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Estrada has been on the shelf since early April due to a right shoulder impingement, and though an official timeline for his return hasn't been established, he won't be available for the Blue Jays until at least June 4 now that he's on the 60-day IL. He'll also give up his place on the 40-man roster to infielder Charles McAdoo, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.