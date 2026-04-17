Lazaro Estrada headshot

Lazaro Estrada Injury: Option reversed, placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Estrada on the MLB 15-day injured list April 5 with a right shoulder impingement, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Estrada was originally optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, but the team later discovered a shoulder issue that he suffered while playing in the big leagues, so he'll land on the major-league IL. He'll be eligible to return to action Monday, at which point the Blue Jays will likely send him back down to Buffalo.

Lazaro Estrada
Toronto Blue Jays
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