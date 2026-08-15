Lazaro Estrada headshot

Lazaro Estrada News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Blue Jays designated Estrada for assignment Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After losing his place in Toronto's bullpen Friday, Estrada will now also give up his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Daz Cameron. Estrada has given up eight runs through 13 innings in the majors this season, but teams in need of bullpen depth may be intrigued by his 2.57 ERA in 28 innings at Triple-A.

Lazaro Estrada
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now