Lazaro Estrada News: Designated for assignment

The Blue Jays designated Estrada for assignment Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After losing his place in Toronto's bullpen Friday, Estrada will now also give up his place on the 40-man roster to make room for Daz Cameron. Estrada has given up eight runs through 13 innings in the majors this season, but teams in need of bullpen depth may be intrigued by his 2.57 ERA in 28 innings at Triple-A.