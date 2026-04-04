Lazaro Estrada News: Sharp in bulk relief duties

Estrada didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox, walking two and striking out three over four scoreless, no-hit innings of relief.

Entering the game to begin the second inning after opener Mason Fluharty spotted Chicago an early 1-0 lead, Estrada fired 44 of 66 pitches for strikes in an effective 2026 debut. The right-hander was briefly the pitcher of record when the Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth, but the White Sox immediately struck back in the bottom of the frame. Estrada's performance may earn him another turn through the rotation, either as a traditional starter or a bulk reliever, but with off days coming Thursday and next Monday, Toronto may elect to simply skip employing a fifth starter in the short term.