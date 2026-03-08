Leandro Lopez News: Bound for Double-A

The Rangers optioned Lopez to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Texas awarded Lopez a spot on its 40-man roster over the winter after he compiled a 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 116:41 K:BB between Frisco and High-A Hub City in 2025. The 23-year-old righty will head back to Frisco to begin the upcoming campaign, but a strong start to the season could put him on track for an early promotion to Triple-A Round Rock.