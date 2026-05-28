Lenyn Sosa Injury: Placed on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Sosa on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right wrist contusion, retroactive to Wednesday.
Sosa sat out Toronto's game Tuesday after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch Monday, and he'll now have to miss at least nine more days after being placed on the injured list. Charles McAdoo was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move to replenish the Jays' infield depth.
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