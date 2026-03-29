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Lenyn Sosa News: Absent from lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

After slugging a team-high 22 home runs in 2025, Sosa was expected to have a fairly clear path to an everyday role this season, but the White Sox have instead deployed him as more of a part-time player in the early going. The White Sox have opened the season with matchups against three straight right-handed starting pitchers, and Sosa has been on the bench for two of those games. Meanwhile, Everson Pereira has started in all three contests and seems to be getting prioritized over Sosa for the final spot in the team's regular lineup.

Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox
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