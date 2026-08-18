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Lenyn Sosa News: Activated and outrighted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:25pm

The Blue Jays activated Sosa (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Sosa no longer possesses a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization at Buffalo. The 26-year-old infielder last played for the Blue Jays in late May, as he's been working his way back from a right wrist contusion.

Lenyn Sosa
Toronto Blue Jays
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