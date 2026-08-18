Lenyn Sosa News: Activated and outrighted
The Blue Jays activated Sosa (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Buffalo.
Sosa no longer possesses a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization at Buffalo. The 26-year-old infielder last played for the Blue Jays in late May, as he's been working his way back from a right wrist contusion.
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