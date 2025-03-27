Fantasy Baseball
Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa News: Belts two-run shot on Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 5:21pm

Sosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 8-1 Opening Day win over the Angels.

Sosa extended the White Sox's lead to eight runs in the eighth frame, when he drilled an 87mph cutter from Ryan Johnson for a 396-foot, two-run home run. With Josh Rojas (toe) starting the season on the 10-day injured list, Sosa got the start at second base Opening Day and should split time at the keystone with Brooks Baldwin until Rojas returns.

Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox

