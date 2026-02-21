Lenyn Sosa News: Could be on roster bubble

Sosa does not have a set defensive home entering the 2026 season and is on the White Sox's roster bubble, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sosa started 99 games at second base and 42 at first base for the White Sox in 2025, and he was an exactly league-average hitter with a 100 wRC+ across 544 plate appearances. However, the emergence of Chase Meidroth and the signing of Murataka Murakami will push Sosa out of those roles entering 2026. Also hurting Sosa is his lack of defensive value at any position, as he registered minus-10 defensive runs saved at second last season. While he doesn't necessarily have a clear path to playing time, the team's decision about Sosa's roster spot will likely be influenced by the fact that he's out of minor-league options.