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Lenyn Sosa News: Drives in two runs as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Sosa went 1-for-1 with a two-run double during the Blue Jays' 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Sosa pinch hit for Jesus Sanchez in the eighth, and the former made the most of his opportunity by smacking a two-run double off Drew Pomeranz to left field to put the Blue Jays up 3-1. Since being acquired by the Blue Jays from the White Sox on April 13, Sosa has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles and four RBI, and he has given his new team a solid boost at the plate in the absences of both George Springer (toe) and Addison Barger (ankles).

Lenyn Sosa
Toronto Blue Jays
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