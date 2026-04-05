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Lenyn Sosa News: First RBI of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:24pm

Sosa went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Sosa was in the lineup for just the third time this season, though he started at DH for the second consecutive game. He delivered a double in the third inning to tally his first RBI of the season and give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Sosa has only two hits across 17 plate appearances, though he's also struck out only four times.

Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox
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