Lenyn Sosa headshot

Lenyn Sosa News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Sosa isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Sosa's 0-for-3 performance Friday ended what had been a seven-game hitting streak. The Blue Jays will give him a break Saturday, providing Eloy Jimenez with an opportunity to work as the DH.

Lenyn Sosa
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenyn Sosa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenyn Sosa See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
23 days ago