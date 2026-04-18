Lenyn Sosa News: Getting breather Saturday
Sosa isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Sosa's 0-for-3 performance Friday ended what had been a seven-game hitting streak. The Blue Jays will give him a break Saturday, providing Eloy Jimenez with an opportunity to work as the DH.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenyn Sosa See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lenyn Sosa See More