Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Thanks to Josh Rojas (toe) being on the shelf all season, Sosa has taken hold of a near-everyday role in the White Sox infield, starting in 20 of the team's first 23 games. Sosa will take a seat Wednesday for just the fourth time in 2025, and unless he's used off the bench, he'll put his season-long eight-game hitting streak on hold.

Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox
