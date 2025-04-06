Lenyn Sosa News: Hitting bench Sunday

Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Sosa will head to the bench after he started at second base in the first two games of the series. The 25-year-old has cobbled together a .200/.200/.360 slash line through 25 plate appearances on the season, and he could be at risk of losing playing time with Brooks Baldwin likely to see more reps in the infield in the wake of outfielder Mike Tauchman's (hamstring) return from the injured list Sunday.