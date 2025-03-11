Lenyn Sosa News: Making case for role
Sosa has gone 8-for-22 with four walks and six strikeouts in Cactus League action.
Sosa entered spring training with a strong chance to make the Opening Day roster because he was out of minor-league options. His performance on the field has further helped his case, though it is worth noting that he has only two extra-base hits with no home runs. Sosa doesn't have a clear role in the lineup, but he closed the 2024 campaign with a 1.018 OPS across his final 21 games, giving him more potential than many of the White Sox's projected regulars.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now