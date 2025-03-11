Lenyn Sosa News: Making case for role

Sosa has gone 8-for-22 with four walks and six strikeouts in Cactus League action.

Sosa entered spring training with a strong chance to make the Opening Day roster because he was out of minor-league options. His performance on the field has further helped his case, though it is worth noting that he has only two extra-base hits with no home runs. Sosa doesn't have a clear role in the lineup, but he closed the 2024 campaign with a 1.018 OPS across his final 21 games, giving him more potential than many of the White Sox's projected regulars.