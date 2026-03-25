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Lenyn Sosa News: Out of Opening Day lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Sosa won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sosa slashed .261/.314/.522 with two homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored across 51 plate appearances in the Cactus League and is expected to begin the year as the White Sox's primary DH, but he will remain on the bench during the team's season opener. Andrew Benintendi will serve as the designated hitter instead while Austin Hays, Luisangel Acuna and Everson Pereira start across the outfield.

Lenyn Sosa
Chicago White Sox
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