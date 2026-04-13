Lenyn Sosa News: Shipped out to Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Sosa from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

After leading the White Sox with 22 home runs during his age-25 season in 2025, Sosa had somewhat surprisingly fallen out of favor through the first two and a half weeks of the 2026 campaign. He had started in just eight of the White Sox's first 16 games, slashing .212/.212/.303 across 33 plate appearances. Though he'll be joining a Blue Jays squad with more established hitting talent, Sosa could capture a more meaningful role in the short term while the club navigates some injuries. Toronto may give him a look as its primary designated hitter in place of George Springer, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a fractured left big toe.