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Lenyn Sosa News: Shipped out to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Blue Jays acquired Sosa from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

After leading the White Sox with 22 home runs during his age-25 season in 2025, Sosa had somewhat surprisingly fallen out of favor through the first two and a half weeks of the 2026 campaign. He had started in just eight of the White Sox's first 16 games, slashing .212/.212/.303 across 33 plate appearances. Though he'll be joining a Blue Jays squad with more established hitting talent, Sosa could capture a more meaningful role in the short term while the club navigates some injuries. Toronto may give him a look as its primary designated hitter in place of George Springer, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a fractured left big toe.

Lenyn Sosa
Toronto Blue Jays
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