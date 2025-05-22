Lenyn Sosa News: Slugs fourth homer

Sosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Mariners.

Sosa has been in a share of playing time at second base with Josh Rojas for the last week, starting only three of the last seven games. However, Sosa has been in the lineup for the last two contests and went 3-for-7 with a double and a homer. He now has four home runs on the season while hitting .272 with 167 plate appearances.