Leo Balcazar News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Reds optioned Balcazar to minor-league camp Friday.
Balcazar was added to the Reds' 40-man roster this winter, but he wasn't under real consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 21-year-old had a .677 OPS across 51 games with Double-A Chattanooga last season and will head back there to begin the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Balcazar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Balcazar See More