Leo Balcazar News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Reds optioned Balcazar to minor-league camp Friday.

Balcazar was added to the Reds' 40-man roster this winter, but he wasn't under real consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The 21-year-old had a .677 OPS across 51 games with Double-A Chattanooga last season and will head back there to begin the 2026 campaign.

