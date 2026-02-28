Leo De Vries headshot

Leo De Vries Injury: Leaves Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:21pm

De Vries was removed from Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Giants due to stomach issues and possible dehydration, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

De Vries grounded out to second in his lone plate appearance in the third frame before being replaced by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer in the fifth, but the former isn't expected to miss time going forward. De Vries received an invitation to spring training from the Athletics after being acquired from the Padres in late July in a trade that centered around Mason Miller being sent to San Diego. De Vries was promoted to Double-A in mid-August and appeared in 21 games for Midland, where he posted a .910 OPS with two steals, five home runs and 16 RBI across 103 plate appearances.

Leo De Vries
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
10 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
38 days ago