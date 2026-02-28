Leo De Vries Injury: Leaves Saturday's game

De Vries was removed from Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Giants due to stomach issues and possible dehydration, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

De Vries grounded out to second in his lone plate appearance in the third frame before being replaced by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer in the fifth, but the former isn't expected to miss time going forward. De Vries received an invitation to spring training from the Athletics after being acquired from the Padres in late July in a trade that centered around Mason Miller being sent to San Diego. De Vries was promoted to Double-A in mid-August and appeared in 21 games for Midland, where he posted a .910 OPS with two steals, five home runs and 16 RBI across 103 plate appearances.